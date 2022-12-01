4 killed as car rams into stationary truck in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, December 1
Four people, including two women, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck parked on the roadside on National Highway 16 in Odisha's Khurda district on Thursday, police said.
The accident took place in Badapokhari area when the deceased were travelling from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Puri.
All four occupants of the car died on the spot, a police officer said, adding that the deceased were in the age group of 25-35.
