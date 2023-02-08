4 killed in car-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh

PTI

Seoni, February 8

Four people were killed and two injured when a truck collided with their car on a highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday evening at Lakhnadon bypass on National Highway-44, located 65km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Six people were travelling in the car from Nagpur in Maharashtra to Sohagpur in MP when a truck coming from the opposite side collided with their vehicle, sub-divisional officer of police Deepak Sharma said.

Four of them, including a couple, died on the spot, while two people were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lakhnadon, he said.

The deceased were in the age group of 19 to 42, he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts were on to trace him, the official said.