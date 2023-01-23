4 killed in Gujarat as car rams into container truck

Navsari, January 23
Four people were killed and two others injured when their car rammed into an oncoming container truck here on Monday morning.
The two injured are undergoing treatment at Navsari government hospital.
According to a police officer at Chikhli police, the mishap took place on the Alipor bridge on the national highway connecting Surat-Mumbai. The driver lost control over the wheel after the car rammed into a container truck coming from North (Surat to Vapi).
The deceased have been identified as Amit Thada, Gaurang Arora, Rohit Maahul and Mohammad Hamjha Patel -- all residents of Surat -- said the officer.
Police have registered a complaint of negligent driving causing death against the car driver. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...