4 killed in road accident in UP

Lucknow, December 25
Four people were killed after their car plunged into a large drain here on Sunday, police said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Abhijit R Shankar, “Prima facie, it appears that the accident occurred because the driver lost control of the car due to over speeding.” The accident occurred at Neherpur village under the Sairpur police station limits, he said.
“Four of the five passengers, identified as Nikhil Shukla, Ankit Srivastava, Sandeep and Rakesh Yadav, were declared dead at the hospital.
“The fifth passenger Satyam Pandey has been admitted in the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable,” the officer added.
According to police, the deceased are natives of Lucknow.
