4 LAKH hit in Assam

- As floodwaters entered fresh areas of Assam, the number of people hit has doubled to over four lakh since the previous day, while three more persons died, taking the toll to eight.
- Landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district of Assam.
Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%
Pricey essentials lead to spike | 13th month of double-digit...
Gyanvapi mosque: Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz, orders Supreme Court
Refuses to stay lower court proceedings | Removes curbs on d...
Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13
Don’t restrict supply: US to india
Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop
3 hurt; all from Jammu region