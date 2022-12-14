4 leaders from poll-bound Meghalaya join BJP

New Delhi, December 14
Four MLAs of poll-bound Meghalaya – HM Shangpliang, Samuel Sangma, Ferlin CA Sangma and Benedic Marak – joined the BJP on Wednesday in presence of NEDA Convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Meghalaya goes to polls in 2023.
While Ferlin Sangma and Benedic Marak have switched over from the ruling NPP, HM Shangpliang belonged to the opposition TMC. Samuel Sangma was an Independent MLA of Baghmara Assembly constituency before joining the BJP.
