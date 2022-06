4 men killed in car-dumper collision in Gujarat

PTI

Bhavnagar, June 1

Four occupants of car were killed when their vehicle collided with a dumper in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city on Wednesday morning, police said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car's front portion was completely crushed, trapping the two occupants of the front seats. It took time for the rescue team to pull out the victims from the car, a police official said.

The accident took place on the city’s Nava Bandar road when the car and the dumper collided head-on, the official said.

The car was heading towards the Nava Bandar Port, he said.

The four car occupants died on the spot. They were identified as Dharmesh Chauhan (28), Haresh Rathod (30), Dharmesh Parmar (22) and Rahul Rathod (25), the police said.