4 of family killed as motorcycle hits bulldozer in Gujarat

Dahod, April 27
A labourer, his wife and their two minor sons were killed while their two other children suffered injuries after their motorcycle hit a bulldozer which suddenly came in their way in Gujarat's Dahod district, police said on Wednesday.
The accident took place on Tuesday evening when the six-member family was returning from Jhalod town to Sukhsar after work, they said.
The front loader of the bulldozer engaged at a construction site suddenly fell and came in their way on a state highway at Ghani Khunt village of Fatepura taluka, an official from Sukhsar police station said.
The man and his two sons - aged four and 12 - died on the spot, while his wife succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, he said.
The couple's two daughters - 8 and 10 years old - also suffered injuries. The elder girl was grievously hurt, while the younger one received minor injuries. Both are undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said.
The bulldozer's driver fled after the accident, he added.
