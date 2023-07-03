4 pilgrims killed, 16 injured in collision between tractor-trolley and car in UP’s Mathura

Mathura (UP), July 3
Four pilgrims were killed and 16 others were injured in a collision between a car and a tractor-trolley on Agra-Delhi national highway here on Monday, police said.
The accident took place around 11.30 am under Farah police station area, when the pilgrims in the two vehicles were returning from Govardhan parikrama, Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said.
The pilgrims travelling in the car were from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, while those travelling in the tractor-trolley were from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, he said.
According to police, the car rammed into the tractor-trolley from behind and it overturned Three car occupants and one passenger of the trolley died on the spot, they said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that efforts are on to identify the deceased persons.
