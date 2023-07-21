4 school students drown in pond in Jharkhand's Palamu

PTI

Medininagar, July 21

Four students drowned in a pond close to their school in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

The bodies of all four students in the age group of six to eight were recovered from the pond on Thursday evening and they are being sent to Medininagar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination on Friday, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishav Garg.

"We are investigating how the students came to the pond and drowned," the ASP said.

According to police, the four students went to a government school in Sarja village, around 200 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Thursday morning. But, they did not return home till post noon.

When family members and villagers went to search for them, they found the bodies of the four students in the pond, Garg said. The four students were in school dress. The water level has increased in the pond due to the rainy season, he said.

