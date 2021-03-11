4 students killed, 11 injured in jeep-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain

The accident took place near Jhirniya Fata in Unhel town when the students were on way to Fatima Convent School, Nagda

4 students killed, 11 injured in jeep-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain

Partha Chatterjee. ANI file

PTI

Ujjain, August 22

Four students on way to a school were killed and 11 others injured after their jeep collided head-on with a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Monday, a police official said.

The accident took place around 7 am near Jhirniya Fata in Unhel town when the students were on way to Fatima Convent School, Nagda, Ujjain’s Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla said.

Four students died, while 11 others were injured, he said.

The injured students got trapped in the jeep and were taken out after hectic efforts by police and locals, according to eyewitnesses.

Three of the injured students were referred to a hospital in Indore and the others were undergoing treatment in local hospitals, an official said.

The deceased students were in the age group of six to 18 years, Shukla said.

The truck and jeep drivers were taken into custody, he added.

Later, the school principal in a statement said the jeep in which the students were travelling did not belong to the school and it was hired by parents for ferrying their wards.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former CM Kamal Nath expressed grief over the incident.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sikh girl abducted, forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; massive protests erupt

2
Trending

Watch: Viral video shows woman manhandling, abusing security guard at society in Noida; arrested

3
Nation

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

4
Chandigarh

Road rage: 20-year-old stabbed to death in Chandigarh; 3 arrested

5
Punjab

Pathankot: Chakki rail bridge collapse a blessing in disguise for locals

6
Punjab

Protests in Pakistan as Sikh girl abducted, converted to Islam

7
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

8
Haryana

Lt Col, 3 others arrested by CBI in Rs 22.48-lakh Ambala Cantt bribery case

9
Punjab

Punjab Police tighten security, conduct vehicle checks in Mohali ahead of PM Modi’s visit

10
Nation

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

Don't Miss

View All
Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway
Trending

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway

Will need more than Lord Krishna to win, British envoy takes pot shot at Manchester United
Sports

Will need more than Lord Krishna to win, British envoy takes potshots at Manchester United

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Top News

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...

Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joins their party

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party

Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’

SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him

Cities

View All

Nephew’s wife, her paramour arrested for trader’s murder in Amritsar

Nephew’s wife, her paramour arrested for trader’s murder in Amritsar

AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA resents ‘failure’ to check drug menace

Govt employees, pensioners stage dharna outside Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO’s residence

Amritsar MSMEs grapple with rising interest rates, high inflation

Environmentalist PS Bhatti draws attention to sale of ‘khaini’

Started before polls, road metalling project stalled

Started before polls, road metalling project stalled in Goniana block

Release funds for Bathinda cancer hospital: Harsimrat Badal to Bhagwant Mann

Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Chandigarh fixes maximum speed limit of 25 km/hour while passing by schools/higher educational institutes/hospitals

Bikram Majithia appears before Mohali court

Youth stabbed to death in Chandigarh's Sector 22

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu stage protest outside Vigilance Bureau office in Mohali

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joins their party

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’

11-year-old girl student dies inside Gurugram school

Speeding truck kills 2 schoolchildren in Hoshiarpur’s Dasuya

2 schoolchildren killed as speeding truck runs them over in Hoshiarpur's Dasuya

Kapurthala-based carjacker couple nabbed for killing hired taxi driver

3 of family, driver killed as car rams into canter in Hoshiarpur

Rs 90L, 650-gm heroin seized in twin raids at peddler's houses in Jalandhar and Kapurthala

Covid cases on the rise in Jalandhar district, 953 +ve this month

8-yr-old’s body recovered from canal

Ludhiana: 8-yr-old's body recovered from canal

Women as young as 15 found pregnant in Ludhiana district, reveals survey

10 days left, Ludhiana civic body yet to upload list of reservoir sites

Irked over Ludhiana MC’s apathy, industrialists to repair roads on their own

Parking fee posters torn, Ludhiana civic body looks other way

Patiala civic body to send proposal to govt for changes in Heritage Street project

Patiala civic body to send proposal to govt for changes in Heritage Street project

Communal tension grips Rajpura, 300 cops on guard

Patiala: Health officers coerced to work into new set-up

Kabaddi player attacked in Sanour