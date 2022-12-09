4 students perform dance in ‘burqa’ at college in Karnataka, suspended

ANI
Mangaluru, December 9
Four students of a Karnataka college were suspended for dancing in their 'burqa', an official said.
The Mangaluru college administration took the action after a video of their performance at a college event went viral on social media.
The four students dancing to a Bollywood number triggered outrage as they were dressed in long, loose garments covering them from head to toe.
St Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru, tweeted from their official handle (@SJEC_Mangaluru) on Thursday: "The video clip being circulated on social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural.
The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural.— St Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru (@SJEC_Mangaluru) December 8, 2022
(1/2)
"It was not a part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone (sic)."
Principal in-charge Sudheer M also issued a statement to media on the same.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...
ADB approves USD 250 million loan to support India’s wide-ranging reforms to strengthen logistics sector
The loan will finance the first sub-program of the strengthe...
Pratibha Singh, Sukhwinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri in race for Congress CM's post in Himachal Pradesh
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla today
Deciding on the chief ministerial face who can bind the part...
‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session
Urges govt to fix mistakes at earliest as it had hurt severa...