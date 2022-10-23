4 Uddhav MLAs ready to switch sides, says Rane

PTI

Pune, October 22

Union Minister Narayan Rane today claimed four MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena were in touch with him to join the ruling group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, but refused to divulge names.

He was in the city as part of the Union Government’s ‘Rozgar Mela’, under which PM Modi handed over appointment letters to government job aspirants electronically in Delhi. “From 56 MLAs, there hardly six to seven left (in the Uddhav Thackeray faction). Those too are on the way out. Four MLAs are in touch with me but I won’t divulge their names,” Rane said.