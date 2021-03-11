4 wheels of express train come off track after it hits goods train

PTI

Nagpur, August 17

Four wheels of an express train going from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan got off the tracks in Gondia district of Maharashtra after it hit a goods train from behind in the wee hours of Wednesday, although nobody was seriously injured, an official said.

The incident occurred around 1.20am between Gudhma and Gondia railway stations, the official of South East Central Railway (SECR) said.

"Prima facie, the loco pilot of the express - Bhagat Ki Kothi SF Express - could not control the train, due to which it hit the brake van of a goods train that was standing ahead of it," a senior SECR official said.

"Due to the impact, four wheels of a coach of the express train got off the tracks. But no passenger was seriously injured. Only a few received minor injuries. One passenger suffering from anxiety was admitted to a hospital," he said.

After being alerted, a medical relief train and railway officials reached the accident site, he added.

Restoration work was carried out immediately, after which the express train continued its further journey, the official said.

