4-year-old murdered over family dispute in UP; packed in thermocol box and dumped behind cinema hall

Varanasi, January 30

A four-year-old boy was murdered, allegedly by a local youth who then packed the body in a thermocol box and dumped it behind a cinema hall building in Chowkaghat area of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Police said the body was recovered after the arrest of the alleged accused, Shahid Jamal on Sunday afternoon.

During initial interrogation, Shahid claimed that he strangled the boy Ismail, over a family dispute with his father Mohd Junaid.

Ismail had left home around 9 pm on Saturday to buy toffee. However, when he did not return Junaid started searching for him. Junaid also reported the matter to police.

Despite all efforts the boy could not be found.

On checking the footage of CCTV cameras, police found that Shahid had taken Ismail along with him, after which they caught Shahid who led them to the body of the child.

IANS