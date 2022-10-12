40 information commissioner posts vacant in India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 11

Forty posts of information commissioner are vacant across the country against the sanctioned strength of 165 and two states are working without chief information commissioners (CICs), a report by an NGO said on Tuesday.

Of the 165 sanctioned posts for CICs and information commissioner, 42 posts are vacant, said the sixth State Transparency Report 2022, brought out by Transparency International India (TII), a non-government organisation.

Of the vacant posts, two are of CIC (in Gujarat and Jharkhand) and 40 of information commissioner, including the highest of four each in West Bengal, Punjab and Maharashtra and three each in Uttarakhand, Kerala, Haryana and at the Centre, the report said, adding that less than five per cent of the posts of information commissioner were occupied by women. As many as 4.20 crore RTI applications were received by the states and the Centre during the period 2005-06 to 2020-21, it said.

The report said only 11 states and union territories have online portals for the filing of RTI applications.

The RTI Act, 2005, is a path-breaking legislation that enables the country to break away from the colonial legacy of secrecy, which is anathema to a democratic system, the report said.

After 16-17 years, the mindset and culture among a majority of government functionaries and public authorities were still set in the era of secretive functioning of the government, it said.

RTI applications were perceived as a burden on the government across all political regimes, the report added.

TII director Rama Nath Jha said the information commissions becoming “parking lots” for retired bureaucrats and the casual attitude of the PIO or the first appellate authority while rejecting RTI applications were some of the major challenges faced in the 17-year journey of the legislation.

The report recommended a technology-oriented regime, enhancement of awareness and training of government officials as some recommendations for strict implementation of the RTI Act. (With inputs from PTI)

