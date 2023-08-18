40 injured as bus veers off road in Kerala's Thrissur

PTI

Thrissur, August 18

Around 40 people were injured on Friday in a bus accident that took place near Kanimangalam here, police said.

The bus carrying around 50 people met with the accident while it was overtaking another vehicle in the morning, police said.

The injured had been shifted to nearby hospitals, police said.

They suspect that the bus veered off the road on which some construction activity was going on.

Police added that none of the injured is in a serious condition.

#Kerala