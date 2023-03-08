400 tribals from Chhattisgarh to be inducted into CRPF

New Delhi, March 7
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has selected a fresh batch of 400 tribal youths hailing from the interior areas of Naxal-hit Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh for appointment as constables as part of a special recruitment drive, officials said.
The fresh recruits would be mostly part of the Bastariya battalion, named after the erstwhile undivided Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. Several hundred such local tribal youths had already been deployed by the CRPF after training, they added.
Offer of appointment to all 400 selected tribal youths had already been issued, the officials said.
The announcement for raising the Bastariya battalion was made by the Centre in 2016. The personnel were drawn largely from the Bastar region and are deployed to carry out anti-Maoists operations in Chhattisgarh.
