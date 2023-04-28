42-day leave for organ donation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

The government has decided to grant 42 days of special casual leave to its employees, who go for organ donation, considering the seriousness of the surgery and time taken in post-surgery recovery. Presently, in such cases the employees are entitled to have 30 days of such special leave. An order, issued by Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), said, “Organ removal from a donor is a major surgery, which requires time for recovery, including both hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation periods.”

Keeping in view the noble activity to help another human being and to promote organ donation among the Union Government employees, “it has now been decided to grant a maximum of 42 days special casual leave to a government servant for donating their organ(s) to another human being, as a special welfare measure in public interest”.

Irrespective of the type of surgery for removal of donor’s organ, the duration of special casual leave will be a maximum of 42 days according to the recommendation of government registered medical practitioner/doctor, the order said.