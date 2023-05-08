 42-year-old widow accuses man of rape, attempting religious conversion; FIR lodged : The Tribune India

The victim claims she is a model by profession and had met Azmat on Facebook in 2016

Photo for representation only.



ANI

New Delhi, May 8

A 42-year-old Sikh woman has accused a Muslim man of raping and attempting to forcibly convert her religion, Delhi Police said.

The police have registered a case based on the allegations and said that an investigation into the matter will be undertaken to ascertain the facts.

"The case was registered under Sections 376/506/509/323 at Dabri police station on April 19 and the matter is being investigated," Delhi Police said on Sunday.

According to the FIR registered by the police, the accused in the case was identified as Azmat Ali Khan, 32, who is a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi.

In the FIR, the victim woman claimed that she is a model by profession and had met Azmat on Facebook in 2016.

"Khan was a mutual friend of her Kathak Dance teacher, and therefore she accepted his request and became friends. She is left with a child after the passing away of her husband," the FIR stated.

As per the FIR, both came into a relationship in 2017.

The woman alleged that Khan recorded her video while they were intimate. She also alleged that he tried to forcibly convert her religion, to which she refused.

"Khan forced me to adopt the Muslim religion and follow its norms which I denied. But Khan told me that I will have to accept Islam, will have to wear burkha, offer Namaz five times a day, and will have to keep Roza. I refused to change my religion and decided to sever the ties," she alleged.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly threatened to throw acid on her face and kill her if she refused to convert.

After this, the victim said that she started maintaining a distance from Khan.

"He threatened me that he would make all my videos viral on social media if I ignored him. He threatened to ruin my whole career. He kept on sending abusive messages to me," the victim alleged.

She alleged that on April 2, Khan attacked her at the Janakpuri Police Station.

"He threatened to throw acid on my face. Also, he said that if I tried to ignore him he would bury me alive," the victim alleged.

The police after receiving her complaint lodged a case of rape under Indian Penal Code at the Dabri Police Station.

However, Delhi Police said the accused had applied for anticipatory bail in the court and he has protection from the court till May 17.

"When he will join the investigation, he will be interrogated and his side will also be asked. Then things will be clear as to how much truth is there in the allegations," the police said.

#facebook #Sikhs

