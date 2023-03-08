Rs 425-cr drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast

Porbandar, March 7
In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) have apprehended an Iranian boat with five crew members carrying 61 kg of drugs worth Rs 425 crore in Indian waters at the Arabian Sea off Gujarat.
The operation was carried out late Monday night.
ATS sources said that on specific intelligence information on narcotics being smuggled in Indian waters, the Coast Guard and the ATS had kept a watch, and a few hundred nautical miles off Okha Port an Iranian boat was found fishing. Suspecting the movement, the Coast Guard team chased the dhow, and on inspection of the boat, it found 61 kg of narcotic substances.
All five Iranians and their boat were brought to the Okha port. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will confirm the substance. Sources also said that one more Coast Guard team is searching for the party that was to receive the drugs from the Iranian dhow in the high seas. This seizure occurred four months after the previous one. — IANS
