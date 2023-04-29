43 candidates bag perfect 100 score in JEE-Main: National Testing Agency

PTI

New Delhi, April 29

Forty-three candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in the second edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, according to the National Testing Agency.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) scores of 15 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny,” a senior NTA official said.

NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

The second edition of the crucial examination was held earlier this month.