43 candidates bag perfect 100 score in JEE-Main: National Testing Agency

New Delhi, April 29
Forty-three candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in the second edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, according to the National Testing Agency.
“The National Testing Agency (NTA) scores of 15 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny,” a senior NTA official said.
NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.
The second edition of the crucial examination was held earlier this month.
