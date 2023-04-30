43 score perfect 100 in JEE-Main

New Delhi, April 29
In all, 43 candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in the second edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Of the 43, one of them is a girl — Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari of Karnataka. Eleven students are from Telangana.
The first session of the JEE-Main was held in January. About 9.31 lakh students had registered for the second session, of which 8.83 lakh appeared in the examination.
This year, the JEE-Main cut-off was 90.77 percentile for general category candidates.
“The result of 15 candidates has been withheld because they had used unfair means during the exam,” said the NTA in a statement.
