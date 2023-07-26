44% LS, 31% RS members facing criminal cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 25

As many as 44 per cent Lok Sabha members and 31 per cent Rajya Sabha members have criminal cases pending against them while 43 per cent state legislators face criminal cases, the Supreme Court has been informed.

In his latest report filed in the top court, amicus curiae and senior advocate Vijay Hansaria submitted that 5,097 cases were pending against MPs/MLAs, of which over 40 per cent (2,122 cases) were pending for over five years.

Hansaria’s report stated that 236 of 542 LS members (44 per cent), 71 of 226 RS members (31 per cent) and 1,723 of 3,991 state legislators (43 per cent) had criminal cases pending against them.

