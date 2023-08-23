45 yrs after soldier's death, widow gets pension arrears

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

About 45 years after a havildar died while on duty, his widow has been granted arrears of special family pension which she had been finally sanctioned 37 years after his death.

The havildar with the Artillery died in April 1978 from electric shock while repairing an electric board in the unit lines. A court of inquiry had attributed his death to military service as he was on bona fide military duty at the time of the incident.

His widow forwarded her claim for special family pension to the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts, which was rejected in 1979 on the grounds that the death was due to a wound, injury or disease not attributable to military service. She was then just sanctioned ordinary family pension, which is lesser.

In 2015, she took up her case for grant of special family pension with the Army Headquarters. The first appellate committee against the rejection order of 1979 reviewed her case in light of rules and administrative provisions, and accepted her appeal. She was granted special family pension w.e.f. October 2015. Thereafter she moved the Armed Forces Tribunal seeking arrears.