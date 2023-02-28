47 vehicles destroyed in fire at Subhanpur police station in Punjab’s Kapurthala

Kapurthala, February 28
Forty-seven vehicles, including 35 two-wheelers, were destroyed in a fire at the Subhanpur police station on the Jalandhar-Amritsar National Highway on Tuesday, police said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajpal Singh Sandhu said vehicles caught fire after sparks from an electrical transformer near the police station.
He said it took an hour for fire tenders to douse the flames.
The SSP said that most of the vehicles were the case property of accidents and some vehicles belonged to private persons.
He said the exact loss is yet to be ascertained.
