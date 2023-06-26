48 years on, PM Modi salutes spirit of resistance during Emergency

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saluted the spirit of resistance during the 1975 Emergency with the ruling BJP’s ideological mentor RSS declaring that “democracy can never be crushed”.

“I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The dark days of Emergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates,” the PM tweeted on 48 years of the Emergency.

Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed a state of Emergency in India on June 25, 1975. Top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted remembering the oppressions of the Emergency.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, while recalling the day the Emergency was imposed, said, “Democracy and fundamental freedoms can never be crushed permanently. Oppression can last for a few months like the Emergency did but it cannot last forever.” Hosabale, in an interview to RSS body Vishwa Samwad Kendra, broke down remembering the atrocities unleashed during the Emergency. “Former Governor OP Kohli was differently abled. He was arrested and the cops thrashed him with legs. I remember a case of a pregnant woman on Satyagraha during that dark period. She was arrested. When she went into labour and was taken to the hospital, she delivered a baby with her legs chained,”Hosabale recalled.

He said he was in Bengaluru on the day the Emergency was declared and witnessed late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani and SN Mishra getting arrested.