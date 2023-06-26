 48 years on, PM Modi salutes spirit of resistance during Emergency : The Tribune India

48 years on, PM Modi salutes spirit of resistance during Emergency

48 years on, PM Modi salutes spirit of resistance during Emergency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saluted the spirit of resistance during the 1975 Emergency with the ruling BJP's ideological mentor RSS declaring that “democracy can never be crushed”. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saluted the spirit of resistance during the 1975 Emergency with the ruling BJP’s ideological mentor RSS declaring that “democracy can never be crushed”.

“I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The dark days of Emergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates,” the PM tweeted on 48 years of the Emergency.

Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed a state of Emergency in India on June 25, 1975. Top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted remembering the oppressions of the Emergency.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, while recalling the day the Emergency was imposed, said, “Democracy and fundamental freedoms can never be crushed permanently. Oppression can last for a few months like the Emergency did but it cannot last forever.” Hosabale, in an interview to RSS body Vishwa Samwad Kendra, broke down remembering the atrocities unleashed during the Emergency. “Former Governor OP Kohli was differently abled. He was arrested and the cops thrashed him with legs. I remember a case of a pregnant woman on Satyagraha during that dark period. She was arrested. When she went into labour and was taken to the hospital, she delivered a baby with her legs chained,”Hosabale recalled.

He said he was in Bengaluru on the day the Emergency was declared and witnessed late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani and SN Mishra getting arrested.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

2
Nation

'Bombed six Muslim nations': Sitharaman slams Obama for comments on Indian Muslims

3
World

‘Suspect’ materials? Canada launches probe into loss of Titan submersible

4
Nation

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

5
Amritsar

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

6
Delhi

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

7
Nation

Woman swallows 59 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 11 crore; caught at Delhi airport

8
Himachal

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

9
Haryana

RWA not must to regularise colonies: Haryana CM

10
Diaspora

Man convicted of killing Sikh taxi driver in dispute over fare in UK

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing

Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing

Mandi, Kullu worst hit | Kalka railway line disrupted; 85 ro...

Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help

Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help

Four lakh affected across nine districts

62 years on, rains reach Mumbai, Delhi same day

62 years on, rains reach Mumbai, Delhi same day

India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’

India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’

PM, Egyptian President discuss trade, defence and security |...

After deal, Wagner chief’s whereabouts unknown

After deal, Wagner chief’s whereabouts unknown


Cities

View All

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

SGPC chief condemns murder of Sikh man in Pakistan

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Punjab Police bust extortion module exploiting name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, 1 held

Extortion racket running in name of Lawrence Bishnoi busted, 1 held: Punjab Police

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

Ex-serviceman fires shot at father over air conditioner in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Ex-serviceman fires shot at father over air conditioner in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Pensioners burn tax notification copies

Caught with phones, 2 jail inmates booked

Pensioners protest in front of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA's office

Powercom engineers flag shortage of staff