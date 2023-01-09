487 trains hit as dense fog, cold wave persist in North India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 8

Dense fog over North India and eastern parts of the country on Sunday affected the movement of 487 trains even as an intense cold wave swept the plains. In Delhi, the minimum temperature plunged to 1.9 degrees Celsius.

A woman walks on rail tracks on a cold Sunday morning in New Delhi. PTI

Delhi’s minimum temperature was lower than most places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the fourth consecutive day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

0.4°C in Hisar, colder than Manali

in Hisar, colder than Manali 2.8°C Adampur coldest in Punjab

VISIBILITY POOR: Bathinda 0 metres I Patiala, Chandigarh, Hisar 25 m I Amritsar, Ludhiana, Ambala, Bhiwani, Palam 50 m

Hisar 25 m I Amritsar, Ludhiana, Ambala, Bhiwani, Palam 50 m Cold wave over northwest India likely to abate after 48 hours

Dense to very dense fog conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP & Bihar likely during the next 48 hours, says IMD

25 flights delayed, two diverted on Sunday, IGI officials said

“At least 335 trains have been delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short terminated due to foggy weather,” a Rail Ministry official said.

The Delhi International Airport Limited too tweeted flights, which were not CAT III compliant, might get affected. Passengers were advised to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Around 25 flights were delayed on Sunday morning. Two Air India flights – one coming from Bengaluru and another from Kochi – were diverted to Jaipur.

According to the IMD, the visibility levels dropped to zero metres at Bathinda and Agra; 25 metres at Patiala, Chandigarh, Hisar, Alwar, Pilani and Ganganagar; 50 metres at Amritsar and Ludhiana, Ambala, Bhiwani, Palam (Delhi) and Rohtak; and 200 metres at Bagdogra and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and several places in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.