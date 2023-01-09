487 trains hit as dense fog, cold wave persist in North India

New Delhi, January 8
Dense fog over North India and eastern parts of the country on Sunday affected the movement of 487 trains even as an intense cold wave swept the plains. In Delhi, the minimum temperature plunged to 1.9 degrees Celsius.
Delhi’s minimum temperature was lower than most places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the fourth consecutive day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
- 0.4°C in Hisar, colder than Manali
- 2.8°C Adampur coldest in Punjab
- VISIBILITY POOR: Bathinda 0 metres I Patiala, Chandigarh, Hisar 25 m I Amritsar, Ludhiana, Ambala, Bhiwani, Palam 50 m
- Cold wave over northwest India likely to abate after 48 hours
- Dense to very dense fog conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP & Bihar likely during the next 48 hours, says IMD
- 25 flights delayed, two diverted on Sunday, IGI officials said
“At least 335 trains have been delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short terminated due to foggy weather,” a Rail Ministry official said.
The Delhi International Airport Limited too tweeted flights, which were not CAT III compliant, might get affected. Passengers were advised to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Around 25 flights were delayed on Sunday morning. Two Air India flights – one coming from Bengaluru and another from Kochi – were diverted to Jaipur.
According to the IMD, the visibility levels dropped to zero metres at Bathinda and Agra; 25 metres at Patiala, Chandigarh, Hisar, Alwar, Pilani and Ganganagar; 50 metres at Amritsar and Ludhiana, Ambala, Bhiwani, Palam (Delhi) and Rohtak; and 200 metres at Bagdogra and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and several places in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...