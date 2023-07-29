49% health scheme beneficiaries women

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has made a conscious effort to put women at the centre of the national conversation on health, the government informed the Lok Sabha. In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Health SP Singh Baghel said women account for 49 per cent of Ayushman card recipients. PTI
MoD: 118 disciplinary proceedings pending
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that disciplinary proceedings were pending against 118 Army officers. Seventy-five cases were at the summary-of-evidence stage and 43 had reached the court-martial stage, it said.
