Rs 491 cr, 55 lakh tests: Covid test second most used procedure under PMJAY

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

The Covid-19 screening test has emerged as the second most used medical procedure under the government’s free hospitalisation Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) of the Ayushman Bharat Mission.

4,518 fresh cases TOTAL DEATHS 5,24,701 ACTIVE CASES 25,782 9 deaths in 24 hours

As many as 55.42 lakh tests costing Rs 491.68 crore were done under the scheme as against 57.16 lakh hemodialysis, the highest procedure conducted under the plan.

Under PMJAY, 4.05 lakh cesarean deliveries were conducted with the cesarean surgery fifth top used procedure involving Rs 372-crore expenditure. In all since the inception of the scheme in 2018, over 13,57,17,212 Ayushman Bharat cards have been created.

Punjab ranks at the sixth spot among top 10 states with the highest cards created.

In Punjab, 78.81 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards have been created as against 2.75 crore in MP (the highest in India); 1.86 crore in UP, 1.55 crore in Chhattisgarh, 1.32 crore in Gujarat.

Of the 3.35 crore authorised hospital admissions under the scheme, the highest have been in Jharkhand at 80.52 lakh followed by Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Punjab, there were 12.30 lakh hospital admissions under the scheme followed by 4.71 lakh in Haryana, 4.60 lakh in J&K, 1.44 lakh in Himachal Pradesh, 19,380 in Chandigarh and the lowest — 702 in Ladakh. The details of scheme trends, available on the PMJAY dashboard, were made public today. Importantly, the scheme has achieved near gender parity with 6.8 crore cards created in the name of males and 6.7 crore for females. Among hospitalisations too 1.5 crore involved men and 1.4 crore involved females. General medicine was the top specialty under which patients were admitted followed by infectious diseases, general surgery, medical oncology and ophthalmology.