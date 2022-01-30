4th batch of medical assistance sent to Afghanistan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

As part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance, India supplied the fourth batch of medical assistance consisting of three tonnes of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan, which were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.

India has already supplied three shipments of medical assistance, consisting of five lakh doses of Covid vaccine and essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan, which were handed over to the WHO and India Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul.

In coming weeks, India will supply more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrain to Afghanistan.

India’s wheat shipment to Afghanistan as part of its humanitarian aid through Pakistan is expected to start early next month. Pakistan media has reported both sides have finally agreed on the modalities after months of discussions.

Pakistan had last year allowed India to send 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan by using its land route.