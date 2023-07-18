5 arrested after video of attack on tourist in Agra surfaces online

Agra, July 18
Eight people were booked and five arrested for allegedly attacking a tourist in Agra after a purported video of the assault surfaced online, police said on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said a purported CCTV footage of the incident came to notice on Monday evening. “As per the footage, the incident took place on Sunday evening at a sweets shop on Fatehabad Road under the Tajganj police station limits,” he said.
“In the video, four to five people are seen attacking a youth, who seemed to be a tourist having a car with a Delhi registration number. Based on the CCTV footage, an FIR has been registered against eight residents of Karbhana village,” Rai said.
Tajganj police station in-charge Devendra Shankar Pandey said the identity of the tourist is yet to be ascertained. The FIR was registered by Sub-inspector Yogesh Kumar of the Basai outpost on the basis of the CCTV footage received from the sweets shop on Fatehabad Road near Basai Chowki.
He said five people, identified as Deepak, Saurabh, Brijesh, Sunil and Karan, all aged between 20 and 22 years have been arrested.
Agra police denied allegations whether the attackers were ‘Kanwariyas’. DCP Rai said the attackers were seen wearing shoes and slippers. They did not seem to be devotees or ‘parikarmarthi’, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur horror: 4 including man who directed mob arrested; CM Biren Singh says culprits deserve capital punishment
Senior officers are scrutinising the video and matching thos...
Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt's challenge to Centre's ordinance to constitution bench
The ordinance takes away the control of services from the ci...
Delhi court grants regular bail to WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case
Court also allowed bail application of suspended WFI assista...
Punjab Congress leaders meet governor, urge him to press Centre to release Rs 10,000 crore for rain-hit state
Congress leaders also opposed the proposed move of giving la...
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 30-day parole
He will be going to the Dera Sacha Sauda ashram at Barnawa i...