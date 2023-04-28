5 get 8-year jail term over PLA-CPI(Maoist) nexus

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

The NIA today said a special court in Assam had sentenced five persons to eight years in jail in the 2011 PLA-CPI (Maoist) nexus case related to a criminal conspiracy to threaten the country’s unity, integrity, security and sovereignty.

The agency stated the three convicts — N Dilip Singh of Manipur, and Senjam Dhiren Singh and Arnold Singh of Assam — belonged to the banned terror outfit People’s Liberation Army (PLA), while the other two — Indranil Chanda and Amit Bagchi of West Bengal — are members of the CPI (Maoist).

The NIA said three chargesheets were filed on May 21 and November 16 in 2012, and on July 31, 2014, in the Guwahati Special Court.

The court, after extensive hearings, on Wednesday convicted the five accused and announced the sentences, it said. The NIA had registered a suo moto case on July 1, 2011, on inputs that the PLA had hatched a conspiracy to destabilise the country with the support of the CPI (Maoist).