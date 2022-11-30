5 injured as truck overturns on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

Pune, November 30
At least five people were injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned near a bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said.
The accident took place at around 5am near Bhumkar Chowk close to Navale bridge, they said.
"The truck was coming from Satara side when it overturned. According to primary information, four to five people were injured and they have been shifted to a hospital," inspector Jayant Rajurkar from Sinhgad Road police station said.
