5 killed, 7 injured as jeep hits truck in Maharashtra

The accident takes place at around 5.30 am in Deulgaon Raja city

Photo for representation only.

PTI

Buldhana, March 14

Five people were killed and seven injured when their jeep hit a truck in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Monday, a police official said.

The accident took place at around 5.30 am in Deulgaon Raja city when the jeep occupants, all from Rohanwadi village in Jalna district, were going to offer prayers at a temple in Shegaon town here, he said.

When the jeep reached a T-point, its driver could not make out whether to take the city route or the bypass and dashed against a truck coming from the opposite direction, the official said.

Five jeep passengers died, while seven others suffered injuries and were referred to a hospital in Jalna, the official said.

