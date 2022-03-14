5 killed, 7 injured as jeep hits truck in Maharashtra

Buldhana, March 14
Five people were killed and seven injured when their jeep hit a truck in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Monday, a police official said.
The accident took place at around 5.30 am in Deulgaon Raja city when the jeep occupants, all from Rohanwadi village in Jalna district, were going to offer prayers at a temple in Shegaon town here, he said.
When the jeep reached a T-point, its driver could not make out whether to take the city route or the bypass and dashed against a truck coming from the opposite direction, the official said.
Five jeep passengers died, while seven others suffered injuries and were referred to a hospital in Jalna, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP
Says AAP is not new, knows how to run governments
‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretc...
Bhagwant Mann invites all Punjabis to oath-taking ceremony on March 16
The ceremony will take place in Khatkar Kalan