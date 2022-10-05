5 killed as speeding car drives into Bandra-Worli accident site

ANI

Mumbai, October 5

At least five people have been reported dead after a speeding car rammed into an accident site on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, over 10 people sustained injuries in the incident when an ambulance and a car and some other vehicles were parked on the side of the road, preparing to take victims of an earlier accident to a hospital.

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 5, 2022

A car being driven at a high speed came and crashed into the ambulance and three more vehicles as well as the car that was involved in the previous crash.

Police have rushed to the spot after receiving information and relief and rescue operations are under way.

Police took the injured to the hospital with the help of local people. The road from Bandra to Worli has been closed.

Further details are awaited.