5 killed in car-bus collision in Maharashtra’s Latur

PTI

Mumbai, October 4

Five people were killed after their car collided with a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at around 8.30am at Haibatpur village on Udgir-Nalegaon road.

Six people, including two women, were traveling in the car to Nanded after visiting a temple at Tuljapur when the car collided with an oncoming bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, an official said.

The car overturned due to the impact, he said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital in Latur where five of them were declared brought dead. Another passenger from the car is undergoing treatment, the police officer said.

As per the preliminary probe, the car driver seemed to have lost control over the vehicle, he said.

"We are conducting a probe and a case will be registered," he added.