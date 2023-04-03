5 Maoists gunned down in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Chatra

PTI

Chatra (Jharkhand), April 3

At least five Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday, police said.

The encounter took place along the Chatra-Palamu border in Lawalong police station area, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi, they said.

“Five Maoists were killed and several others suffered bullet injuries. The bodies of all the red rebels have been recovered,” Chatra SP Rakesh Ranjan said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also seized from the spot, he said.