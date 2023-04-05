5 men drown while performing ritual in pond in Tamil Nadu

PTI

Chennai, April 5

Five young men, part of a group that performed a seasonal temple ritual in a pond, drowned here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred when priests and volunteers entered the pond and formed a circle as part of a ritual and at that time, a man who was part of the group drowned. When four other men tried to rescue him, they too went under water, they said.

Senior revenue and police officials arrived and the bodies were fished out by Fire and Rescue Services personnel and taken to Chrompet government hospital for autopsy.

Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal inspected the accident spot and told reporters that the victims were in the age group of 18-25 and steps would be taken to prevent such accidents.

The accident occurred when a ritual was performed by the priests who carried an idol, he said.