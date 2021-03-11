5 of family killed as container hits their car near Pune

Pune, August 17
Five members of a family, including three children, were killed after a container running on the wrong side of the road rammed into their car in Pune district of Maharashtra early on Wednesday, police said.
The accident occurred near Ranjangaon on Pune-Ahmednagar highway at around 1.30am, they said.
"Six members of a family were travelling to Pune in a car. When they reached near Karegaon, a container coming on the wrong side, collided with their vehicle. Five of the family were killed in the accident, while a woman was injured," an official of Ranjangaon police station said.
Three of the deceased were children, including a four-year-old girl, he said, adding that two other victims were men.
The injured woman was admitted to a nearby private hospital, he said.
An offence has been registered against the driver of the container under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine
India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Rus...
Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him
Police say Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard i...