5 of family killed as container hits their car near Pune

PTI

Pune, August 17

Five members of a family, including three children, were killed after a container running on the wrong side of the road rammed into their car in Pune district of Maharashtra early on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Ranjangaon on Pune-Ahmednagar highway at around 1.30am, they said.

"Six members of a family were travelling to Pune in a car. When they reached near Karegaon, a container coming on the wrong side, collided with their vehicle. Five of the family were killed in the accident, while a woman was injured," an official of Ranjangaon police station said.

Three of the deceased were children, including a four-year-old girl, he said, adding that two other victims were men.

The injured woman was admitted to a nearby private hospital, he said.

An offence has been registered against the driver of the container under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.