5 women hospitalised after fire breaks out at 14-storey building in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 26
Five women, including three senior citizens, were hospitalised after a fire broke on the fourth floor of a residential high-rise in Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Sunday morning, an official said.
The fire broke out at the gound-plus-14-storey building in Mhada Colony in Karve Nagar at 9:26 am and was doused some 45 minutes later, he said.
"The fire was confined to the wiring, electric installation in the common meter cabin on the ground floor as well as the electric duct. Fire brigade and police personnel arrived at the spot and rescued five persons who were trapped," he said.
"They have been hospitalised after suffering injuries and suffocation from smoke inhalation. Their condition is stable," he added.
