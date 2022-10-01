50 foreign envoys visit Gujarat’s Vadodra to witness ‘garba’ with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Vadodara, October 1
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Gujarat’s Vadodara city on Saturday with at least 50 ambassadors and high commissioners to participate in the ongoing Navratri festival.
Vadodara, known as the cultural capital of the state, is famous for its 'garba' events, which are attended by thousands of people who dance in a synchronised way to music and traditional songs in praise of the goddess.
“Great to see Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Vadodara for the Navratri experience. Look forward to participating in the celebrations tonight,” Jaishankar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, tweeted on his arrival here.
He told reporters nearly 50 Ambassadors and High Commissioners have come with him to "enjoy garba tonight".
"On Sunday, they all will be at Kevadia (to see the Statue of Unity and other attractions) and stay overnight there. This is a great opportunity for them to understand Gujarat," the External Affairs Minister said.
