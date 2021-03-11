50% LS ticket, party posts: Cong to bet big on youth

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

Udaipur, May 15

On the electoral slide, the Congress has decided to bet big on youth with the party’s Nav Sankalp Resolution pertaining to youth affairs today recommending major party and government positions for youngsters.

From 50% tickets in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for leaders under 50 years to retirement age for MPs, MLAs and MLCs to make way for the others, the youth resolution in the Congress’ Nav Sankalp Resolution also calls for 50% quota for leaders below 50 across AICC levels, from booth to the working committee.

Major reforms Vacant party posts to be filled in 90 to 180 days and all posts to have 5-year tenure.

Mandal samitis between booths and blocks. Every state unit to have political affairs committee.

Public insight department to assess people’s issues, National Training Institute for Congress leaders and AICC election management department to be formed.

Although party president Sonia Gandhi, in her concluding remarks, while promising a new rise for the Congress, urged youngsters to find ways of accommodating seniors like her, Rahul Gandhi went all out to back the youth push, setting the stage for a transformation.

“The idea that certain numbers of positions should be for younger people is very important. I am not saying there should be no older people but when it comes to pradesh congress committees, district and block committees, we should have a healthy mix of youngsters and seniors in our leadership. Time has come to aggressively put new PCC, DCC chiefs and change those who have been there for 20 years. We should change so that young, dynamic and leaders fully in party ideology can take on the vicious divisive propaganda of the RSS and BJP,” Rahul said in his closing remarks.

The youth resolution also recommends 50% posts for those below 50 in state cabinets as well as other organisational and government structures of states where the Congress is in power. The reforms would be considered by the taskforce which Sonia promised to form to take the declaration forward.

Meanwhile, the Udaipur Declaration the Congress adopted questioned the government record on Jammu and Kashmir and said the current state of affairs in the UT were a marker of serious failure of the ruling dispensation.

India a union of states: Rahul

Rahul reiterated that India is a union of states and this line is written in the Constitution. He said India is not described in the Constitution as a nation, but as a union of states, meaning states and the people of India have come together to form a union.

Felt I was with family: Sonia

An emotional Cong chief Sonia said when she returned from last night’s dinner, she felt she had spent the evening with family. “I was touched when some of the younger guests shared the same view. I hope this is the spirit in which we will disperse this evening,” she added.

Call to ban EVMs, return to ballot

Former Maha CM Prithviraj Chavan said the shivir political group debated the limitations of EVMs with some leaders proposing the Congress promise to ban EVMs and return to paper ballots in its 2024 LS manifesto.