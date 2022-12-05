50% voting in MCD polls; AAP, BJP claim victory

New Delhi: Around 50 per cent polling was recorded in the election to the 250 municipal wards in Delhi on Sunday, with both rival parties, the BJP and AAP, claiming victory in the high-stakes contest.
