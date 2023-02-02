50-year interest-free infra loans to states extended

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 1

The Centre reached out to states ahead of several Assembly elections and the 2024 General Election by continuing 50-year interest-free loans for investment in infrastructure to the state governments for one more year. The Budget also announced that states would be allowed fiscal deficit of 3.5 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product, but 0.5 per cent of it would be tied to power sector reforms.

The Finance Minister said the entire 50-year loan to states had to be spent on capital expenditure within 2023-24. Most of this would be at the discretion of the states, but a part would be conditional on them, increasing their actual capital expenditure. Parts of the outlay would also be linked to, or allocated for, the specific purposes.

States would also get an enhanced amount from the GST Compensation Fund. The transfer to states will be Rs 3.59 lakh crore as against the revised estimates for the current fiscal of Rs 3.07 lakh, but lower than the previous Budget's announcement of Rs. 3.67 lakh crore.

These include scrapping old government vehicles, urban planning, reforms in urban local bodies, housing for police personnel, constructing unity malls, children and adolescents' libraries and digital infrastructure.

An Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) would also help states. It would be managed by the National Housing Bank, and used to create urban infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. "We expect to make available Rs 10,000 crore per annum for this purpose," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.