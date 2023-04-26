50-yr-old Sirmaur bridge falls, served lime belt area

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 25

The Sangrah area in Sirmaur district was cut off from the rest of the district with the collapse of a 50-year-old steel bridge at Dhanoi when an overloaded truck was passing over it around 9 pm yesterday. The bridge was a key link connecting the Sangrah area with Nahan and Renukaji.

The overloaded truck fell into the khud and its driver Jaiprakash (38) sustained injuries. He is being treated at the community hospital.

The overloaded truck (HP-71-1187) was carrying cattle feed when it got entangled with the steel structure of the bridge. “The truck tried to accelerate to disentangle the vehicle from the bridge, leading to the collapse of the rickety bridge. Though a signage has been put up warning overloaded vehicles from plying on the bridge but overloaded trucks from the limestone belt used the bridge on a daily basis,” said Arvind Sharma, Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), Nahan.

“Since the bridge falls in the area which would be submerged for construction of the Renuka dam, no new structure has been proposed for the area,” said the SE.

Sharma said a team of mechanical experts from the department would examine the bridge tomorrow and suggest ways to restore it.

The commuters are now forced to use longer arterial routes to reach Renukaji and Nahan, increasing the journey time by nearly 40 km.

Sangrah Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mukesh Dadwal said the traffic to and from Sangrah-Haripurdhar and Dadahu-Renukaji has been diverted since Monday night. Commuters have been advised to commute on the Jarag-Khud Dravil road.

The steel bridge has been damaged and repaired twice in the last few years. Locals said that against the permissible 9-tonne load for each vehicle, 30 to 40 trucks plied daily on it with each carrying nearly 30 tonnes of limestone. This had weakened the bridge which was not designed to withstand such a heavy load.

The bridge catered to the limestone belt of Sangrah and Bootmari. The callousness of the officials in failing to check overloaded vehicles from plying over it led to the mishap, alleged the locals.