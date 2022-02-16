500 cr doses by yr-end: Harsh Vardhan Shringla at US meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said India now has the capacity to produce 500 crore (five billion) doses of Covid vaccine this year.

“India is poised to play a major role in the US-led global action plan to respond to acute pandemic needs in several parts of the world,” at a US-hosted meeting on the Covid pandemic.

Shringla noted that four WHO-approved vaccines (Covaxin, Covishield, Covovax and Janssen) were being produced in India and three others (Corbevax, ZyCov-D and Gennova) were due for approval. “India can assist in two ways,” he said.

The first is strengthening and securing global supply chains, for which an essential ingredient would be TRIPS waiver for patents on vaccines to diversify local manufacturing in regional markets.

“We will rally with like-minded partners and the WHO to improve sub-optimal approval and regulatory processes which are an impediment to stable and predictable supplies,” said the Foreign Secretary in the meeting convened by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The second is customised and tailor-made capacity building and technical training programmes for frontline and healthcare workers in Asia, Africa and Latin America. India has so far conducted 17 training modules for more than 60 countries focused on the entire spectrum of Covid management.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Ministers, and senior representatives from several countries and international organisations.

With External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on tour to Australia and the Philippines, Foreign Secretary Shringla represented India at the meeting. —