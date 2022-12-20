Rs 50K crore weapons imported last fiscal

India imported weapons and equipment worth Rs 50,061 crore during the last fiscal that ended on March 31, 2022, the Ministry of Defence informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Monday. TNS
Over 2 cr household toilets constructed
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Rajya Sabha that more than two crore individual household latrines were constructed between 2019 and December 14, 2022.
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...