Rs 50K crore weapons imported last fiscal

Tribune News Service

India imported weapons and equipment worth Rs 50,061 crore during the last fiscal that ended on March 31, 2022, the Ministry of Defence informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Monday. TNS

Over 2 cr household toilets constructed

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Rajya Sabha that more than two crore individual household latrines were constructed between 2019 and December 14, 2022.