50kg cocaine worth Rs 502 crore seized from container carrying fruits at port near Mumbai

PTI

Mumbai, October 8

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized around 50kg of “high-quality” cocaine worth Rs 502 crore from a container carrying fruits at the Nhava Sheva Port in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

This is one of the largest seizures of cocaine attempted to be smuggled through sea containers in the recent past, he said, adding that the drug was seized on Thursday.

"The DRI's Mumbai zonal unit had received intelligence inputs about the consignment, which was brought to Nhava Sheva Port from South Africa. Accordingly, the container was identified and opened in the presence of the DRI officials, following which it was revealed that a large number of bricks made of high-quality cocaine and weighing approximately 1kg each, were concealed inside the boxes of green apples," an official statement said.

A total of 50 such bricks weighing 50.23kg and valued at Rs 502 crore in illicit markets were recovered during the examination, it said.

The container was brought to India by the same importer, who was arrested by the DRI in the case involving seizure of 198kg meth and 9kg cocaine from a consignment of oranges originating from South Africa at Vashi earlier this week, the official said.

The importer was arrested by the DRI officials under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.