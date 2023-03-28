Rs 55 cr for gaming, CBI chargesheets Delhi bank official

New Delhi, March 27
The CBI has chargesheeted a bank officer and his accomplice who were addicted to online gaming and allegedly embezzled more than Rs 55 crore from various accounts, a major chunk of which was used for betting, officials said today.
The CBI alleged that the accused officer, Bedanshu Shekhar Mishra, and Shailesh Kumar Jaiswal committed forgery in Punjab & Sind Bank to channel funds from various bank accounts into various betting games online, the officials said.
Mishra was an employee at the North Campus branch of Punjab & Sind Bank in Khalsa College of Delhi University since June 28, 2021. Mishra “illegally” encashed 32 FDs of Khalsa College.
